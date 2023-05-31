When you're looking for a getaway, whether far away from East Texas or for a staycation, relaxation is a must. You need that moment to recharge the batteries. If your getaway needs both relaxation and family togetherness, there is a spot in Gilmer, Texas that could meet both of those needs. The Lodge at Shadow Ranch offers some spacious accommodations and nature that will literally walk up to the back door.

What You're Looking For in a Getaway

When you're looking for a nice getaway, there are many factors to include in your decision making on a place to stay. The place has to be comfortable, there needs to be some good vibes surrounding where you are staying and there needs to be some good service. Based on the several good reviews that were written by guests of The Lodge at Shadow Ranch, you'll find all three of the above stipulations met if you stay.

What Got My Attention

The big thing that drew me to this Gilmer Airbnb is that nature seems to literally walk up to the back door. How cool is that? Imagine enjoying your morning coffee on the back porch and a deer walks up to say "hi."

Being close to nature can have its own relaxation vibe. Just looking at the pictures, there is plenty of wildlife that you can get up close and personal with. Some cool stuff to enjoy if you and the family want to stay.

Get all the details on booking a stay at The Lodge at Shadow Ranch in Gilmer at airbnb.com and take our virtual tour below:

