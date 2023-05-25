Whether aliens from outer space exist has been a discussion for centuries. Some Egyptian hieroglyphics have allegedly eluded to aliens making a visit to Earth. Some say aliens were the ones to build the pyramids, not a pharaoh's slaves. Supposedly, an alien craft crash landed in Roswell, New Mexico in the 1940's and the government built a base around it and invented velcro and the microwave from studying that technology. In between, thousands of UFO (unidentified flying objects) sightings have been reported to various agencies. One such agency, National UFO Reporting Center, has recorded 46 sightings from individuals in Texas in 2023, including one in Troup, Texas.

The Subject of Aliens

Whether you believe in aliens or not, it's a fascinating subject to explore. Are there little green men with enormous brain power traveling from planet to planet to learn more about the universe? Maybe. Maybe not. Sure, there's been super grainy videos and pictures (with today's camera technology, a grainy photo or video shouldn't exist) of weird looking crafts hovering in place or zipping back and forth in the sky. The phenomena of crop circles was a thing for about a decade where many believed it was aliens trying to communicate with us. I believe that was all proven to be man made. No matter, it's cool to talk about.

In September of last year, Round Rock residents posted videos on Twitter of a series of lights moving in almost perfect formation. Those lights most likely were drones but many wouldn't rule out the possibility of alien spacecraft.

So far in 2023, there have been 46 UFO sightings in Texas from all across the state. One report came out of Troup on February 15. The reporter of this incident isn't identified but says that an "orb-like white light" was moving quickly in all directions leaving a trail of light behind it. After a few minutes, the orb vanished.

Orb like object - circular movement pattern and changes in brightness - UFO Report from Troup

Around 11:10pm I saw a bright, one orb-like white light in the sky. First thinking it was a plane, but it didn’t move in just a straight line. The orb made various movements (forwards, backwards, circles, diagonal) in the sky and left a trail of light behind it. The brightness of the object faded in and out randomly/inconsistently. The brightness of this orb-like object was brighter than the stars surrounding it. After five or ten minutes, it completely vanished as though someone had turned off a light-switch.

Interesting. If you want to take a closer look at all the sightings in Texas so far this year, head over to nuforc.org. The most recent report comes from Chillicothe on May 14.

