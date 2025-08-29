After two successful years coaching in Colorado and with his Tyler-born son now officially an NFL quarterback, and with college football back, do y'all remember when an NFL Hall of Famer went for a shopping spree in Tyler, TX?

Throughout his football career (and baseball career), all Neon Deion does is win. And now, after seeing his best football player, Travis Hunter, get drafted, and his son Shadeur too, let's take a moment to remember when Prime Time last visited the Rose City.

Deion Sanders' Tyler, TX Shopping Spree

YouTube via CBS19 YouTube via CBS19 loading...

Deion Sanders, who is arguably the best two-sport professional athlete ever, and that's a very short list (Bo Jackson, Brian Jordan), was very popular here in East Texas when he played with the Dallas Cowboys, and of course, quite hated when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

So all this Prime-Time-talk, with college football kicking off, reminded me of the time that Neon Deion was here in Tyler to benefit tornado victims, do y'all remember that?

It was eight years ago, in June of 2017, the speedster made a mad dash through Sam's Club here in Tyler, TX, for a great cause.

You can watch the news coverage from KYTX in the video below:

According to CBS 10, "In just two minutes (plus a little extra time thrown in by RetailMeNot) he collected non-perishable items that The Salvation Army, Tyler, Texas will distribute to #VanZandt Tornado victims."

It was cool to see Sanders, who once called East Texas home, show up to help out folks affected by the Van Zandt tornadoes earlier that year.

And I don't know about y'all, but I hope his son puts it all together and is able to become an all-time NFL great, just like his dad.