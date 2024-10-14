Going west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, you will find the town of Mineral Wells, Texas on Highway 180. The town only has a population of about 17,000 so it can be classified as a small town. Inside this small town, however, is what many consider to be the most haunted house in Texas, Hill House. You can try to stay the night at Hill House but you'll have a very hard time sleeping. Guests and paranormal investigators alike have felt things, seen things and heard things that are not of this world.

Hill House

The house is called Hill House and it was built a few years before the civil war. It started as a home but was eventually converted to a hospital. The house also has a nefarious history of gambling, prostitution and murder, so it's no wonder this house is full of horrors. Some of the top paranormal investigators have visited the home and always come away with some kind of evidence that something, or multiple things, are still in that home.

One such story is of an entity known as only as "Toby." Toby likes to do all kinds of things to its guests; things like cut them, bite them or even burn them. Some have heard his voice or a growl come from nowhere. Owner Katherine Estes has even seen a picture taken by a guest showing a demonic looking figure that she believes could be Toby.

You Can Stay at Hill House

There is definitely something going on in that house in Mineral Wells. If you're a bit skeptical, or just a nonbeliever, and want to check it out for yourself, you can. Its not just any kind of overnight stay, though, you will get to be a part of an investigation. One of those overnight investigations is where a woman was yanked off a bed by something. Check out this report from WHAS via YouTube that shows video of it all.

If you're intrigued, head over to hauntedhillhouse.com to watch paranormal investigation videos of the house, learn a little more about its history and how to book a night to investigate. If you're able to stay the night, you will be one of the few.

