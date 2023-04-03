Devastating News as 40 Kids Went Missing in March Across Texas

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, 40, yes, 40 families had their children go missing in Texas in the month of March.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child. Luckily, in this case, no dangerous subject is with these kids, there is just a family that is desperately looking for him or her.

These Kids are of All Ages and Backgrounds

As of this writing (April 3, 2023), between March 1 and March 31, 2023, 38 teenagers are still missing that were reported missing in March across Texas. Two infants are also missing that are believed to be with their teenaged mothers that went missing as well bringing the total to a devastating 40 for last month. Their ages range from 5 months to 17 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these kids are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 40 Texas children who went missing in March by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

