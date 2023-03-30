Bull riding is a sport that not many of us could do but it sure is exciting to watch. Its an 8 second battle between a man and a beast that wants nothing to do with him on his back. Through the many broken bones, the times knocked unconscious, the rides that last 7.8 seconds, these tough as nails athletes will get back on and try it all again for that 8 seconds of glory. Tuff Hedeman is a bull rider that many look up to and hope to be like someday. You could have that opportunity to live like the bull riding champion as his Stephenville, Texas home is up for sale.

Tuff Hedeman Early Life

Tuff Hedeman was born in El Paso and started his riding career early in his life. In 1980, he won high school bull riding titles as well as titles while attending college in Alpine, Texas. He joined the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) in 1983. Hedeman was known for riding bulls that others wouldn't. He also became close friends with other star bull riders like Cody Lambert, Ty Murray and Lane Frost.

Professional Bull Riders

Tuff Hedeman won the PRCA world titles in 1986, 1989 and 1991. Without Hedeman, we wouldn't have the Professional Bull Riders or PBR. He helped start the organization in 1995. It was here that Hedeman had several epic battles with the bull known as Bodacious. This animal had a dangerous bucking style that would jerk riders forward as the bull would bring his head up which would knock the rider off within the first couple of seconds. Hedeman's worst defeat to Bodacious resulted in just about every facial bone being broken.

...a new bucking move "involving him bringing his rear up with his head to the ground, luring a rider to shift his weight forward, and then thrusting his head up full force, to smash the rider in the face." - Bodacious's Bucking Style

Just two months after that ride, Hedeman drew Bodacious again only to turn the ride down at the behest of his son. Despite the withdrawal, he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Fun Fact: In the movie 8 Seconds, about the life of Lane Frost, Tuff Hedeman is played by Stephen Baldwin. Hedeman was Baldwin's stunt double for the movie.

Hedeman went on to start the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour which still runs today. Let's take a look at his home for sale in Stephenville, Texas below.

World Champion Bull Rider Tuff Hedeman's Stephenville, Texas Home is for Sale This four bedroom, four bathroom Texas home definitely looks like the home of a bull rider.

