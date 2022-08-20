Did You Hear that We’ve Got Koe Wetzel & Nelly Coming to Tyler, TX?

Our Inaugural Rose City Music Festival is happening on Octo. 8th in downtown Tyler, TX, and if you still haven't secured your tickets... GET YOUR TICKETS HERE .

From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the first-ever Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, we are proud to bring the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, starring Koe Wetzel and Nelly, to the Square in Tyler on October 8th.

Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome the biggest, most eclectic concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler. We've got something for pretty much everyone here.

In just our first year, we are excited to come out swinging with a massive lineup including East Texas native and Platinum selling country-rocker, Koe Wetzel, and Multi-Platinum selling, Grammy award winning rapper, Nelly.

But that's not all. We're also proud to bring '22 American Idol Top-5 finisher and Tyler native Fritz Hager III, and local alternative and classic rock cover band Untold Story, and a few more surprises.

It's a stellar lineup and tickets are moving quickly. So don't sleep those ticket, secure yours as soon as possible. For best results click here and get yours now.

Rose City Music Festival Schedule:

2:00pm – The Gates will Open

5:15pm – Untold Story

6:30pm – Fritz Hager III

7:45pm – Nelly

9:30pm – Koe Wetzel