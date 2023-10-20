Did You Know Netflix Has a Stalker Show with a Tyler, TX Episode?

How'd I miss this? A Netflix show called "I Am a Stalker" has an episode that takes place in Tyler, TX? Did you guys know about this?

If you hadn't heard of it, like me, it's a show where "convicted stalkers and survivors share harrowing accounts of harassment, abuse and other crimes in this documentary series."

And wouldn't you know it, Netflix's "I Am A Stalker" Season 1 episode 5 is about a case here in East Texas. "In a case that drew media attention, Jaclyn Feagin recalls how she left items with strange symbols in a woman's property with help from an unlikely ally."

After it aired, Feagin took to social media to answer questions from viewers, and not surprisingly she does have supporters. A few people who responded to her video were wondering why Netflix even included her story on the series.

Ashley E. wrote: "So she's bold enough to send naked women but not show her face? Girl, I don't blame you. That punishment is ridiculous lol I hope you get to talk to your mom soon." L S commented: "There is no comparison between what you did and the rest of the serious stalkers on the show. Netflix weakened their case by including this small town high jinx in the cases. I also would be interested in seeing how seriously that police department has taken actual male stalkers. It would be good to see their records of prosecution." Donna M believes "The judgements out there are crazy you and your mom were not in the wrong all down to religion in we are all entitled to our beliefs i live in england and something like this would be laughed at here. I hope you and your mom are ok."

Give it a watch. The coolest part for my wife and me was seeing so many Tyler landmarks. Here's her Q&A video:

