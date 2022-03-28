Did You See The $1 Million Grand Champion Steer at Houston Livestock Show?

That's a mighty fine looking steer, y'all. Last week a new record was set at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The price for Vanilla Ice quickly rose from the initial bid of $85,000 to a record breaking $1 million.

The auction is quite exciting to listen to. Hear it below.

“These kids are what Houston is all about,” said Kent. “People just want to be able to give back.”

According to the HLSR website, "The Reserve Champion Junior Market Steer, exhibited by Tristan Himes of Sterling City, Texas, was purchased by Robert, Will and Catherine Clay; Andrea and Scott Fish; J Alan Kent Development – Julie and Alan Kent; and Sheri and Rob Walker for $675,000, also surpassing the Rodeo’s previous record of $367,000 set in 2019."

$1M for a steer! That's the historic price paid for the steer named Vanilla Ice at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The purchase was made by the event's Past President and Chairman of the Board/current Executive Committee member Don D. Jordan and family. The price tag surpasses the Rodeo’s previous record of $625,000 set in 2019.

And if you're wondering, like me, where all that money is going, here's a breakdown. Aven will receive $85,000 and Tristan will receive $45,000. "Based upon placing, the Rodeo establishes a guaranteed minimum payment for each exhibitor who qualifies for a junior market auction. The Rodeo also sets a cap amount above the guaranteed minimum for each auction lot. When bidding exceeds the cap amount, the additional funds go into the Rodeo’s Educational Fund to be used for scholarship and grant recipients."

