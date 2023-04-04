There's a place east of Stephenville, Texas that has some of the most awesome natural scenery you'll ever see. Bluebonnets are plentiful, hiking trails with breathtaking views, and, oh yeah, real dinosaur tracks. I'm talking about Dinosaur Valley State Park. Ever been? You should.

When I was a kid, I remember my parents taking me to Dinosaur Valley many times. I remember at first, I didn't think the dinosaur tracks were real. I thought it was just some man-made tracks. Obviously, the tall dinosaur replicas were not real so how could these tracks be real?

As it turns out the dinosaur tracks were very real, and the fun I had all of those times I went gave me some amazing memories.

Dinosaur Valley is in Glen Rose, Texas near the Paluxy River where dinosaurs once roamed and left their tracks.

Besides finding dinosaur tracks, there is a ton of other things to see and do. The hiking trails provide breathtaking views of nature at its finest. You can camp, fish, mountain bike, jump in the river, and even bring your horse out to ride the trails.

Scroll through these cool pictures to see just how awesome this state park is. Then check out a video that takes you through a tour of the iconic dinosaur tracks.

I tell ya, this is just an awesome place to take your whole family. Plus, it's inexpensive to tour the park as it's only $7, and kids 12 and under get in free. You can also take a virtual tour of the park. It's truly a destination in Texas you must go see.

Check Out Ranger Zach's YouTube Tour of Dinosaur Tracks