There aren't too many silver linings when it comes to droughts, but I think we can chalk this up as one. Thanks to our severe lack of rain in the Lone Star State this year, once submerged massive dinosaur tracks can be see in the Paluxy River, roughly three hours from Tyler, TX.

Have you seen any of the pictures or videos coming out of Dinosaur Valley State Park this week? If you or our kids are a fan of dinosaurs you've got to make the trek, The Park's trackway is "famous as a well-preserved site of very large sauropod dinosaurs. The tracks are preserved in the Lower Cretaceous Glen Rose Formation in the river bed."

These pictures below are mind-blowing. At this park you can literally walk in the footsteps of dinosaurs from millions and millions of years ago, thanks to these fossilized tracks.

With temperatures finally cooling off, and fall just around the corner, it's the perfect time to explore the park. According to their website, there are two different types of tracks you can see:

Sauropod tracks , large elephant-like tracks believed to have been made by Sauroposeidon proteles.

, large elephant-like tracks believed to have been made by Sauroposeidon proteles. Theropod tracks, smaller and often with a distinct three-toed pattern, believed to have been made by Acrocanthosaurus. Some of the theropod tracks are classified as "elongated" because the dinosaur was walking on its metatarsal bones. Many of these tracks do not show the typical three-toe pattern because the tracks were made in runny, deep mud, and the toe impressions were buried.

Maaaaan, I can't believe this is the first I've heard of this place. Definitely going to have to load up my daughters and check it out.

