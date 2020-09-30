Disney Set To Layoff 28,000 Employees From Their Parks

The pandemic has caused Disney to take drastic measures when it comes to employees.

In a tweet on Tuesday, The Walt Disney Co. has announced that the company will be drastically reducing their number of employees. Around 28,000 domestic employees will be let go due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 67% of those being let go are part-time employees. Union-represented Cast Members are also included in the layoffs and Disney is now working with the unions on the next steps.

In light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic - exacerbated in California by the State's unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen - we have made the difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working Cast Members on furlough since April, while paying healthcare benefits...said Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'amaro.

While being forced to make these changes, Disney maintains the value of all of these employees and they hope to provide opportunities for their return when they can.

