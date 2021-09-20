Tyler Junior College QB’s Name Might You Giggle, His Play Will Make You Cheer

The General Booty era is underway at Tyler Junior College. Last week, the former Allen, TX high school standout -- the same school that produced Arizona Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray -- was named NJCAA Football DI Offensive Player of the Week.

Just a freshman, General Booty threw for 528 yards and eight touchdowns, leading his TJC Apaches past No. 14 ranked Navarro Junior College.

If you haven't heard the name, it's probably because you actually haven't heard it yet, it's pretty memorable. His full name is General Axel Booty, and he is a third generation quarterback. Both his grandfather and uncle were under center at the collegiate level.

“Obviously my name’s an attention-grabber and people like to do headlines with it, but I like to show people with my play that I can back it up, too,” General told The Dallas Morning News. “I have done that, I’m going to continue to do that as well, and give them a reason to remember my name.”

The Sporting News reports that Booty's grandfather, Johnny, was a top quarterback recruit out of high school an played for both Arkansas and Mississippi State. His uncle, John David Booty, was the starting quarterback for USC, where he lead the Trojans to two Rose Bowl victories in the '90s.

It was back in February that Booty announced that he was signing with our Tyler Junior College Apaches, but you can only assume his Division I future is merely on hold. With the start he is off to, no doubt that schools will be lining up to further the era of General Booty.

Here's a throwback interview from Booty's senior year, he really does seem to have a good head on his shoulders.

