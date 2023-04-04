Tyler, TX Will Have Front Row Seats To Two Solar Eclipses

We Recently Told You About An Event Happening In Waco Next Year For The Solar Eclipse But Our Friends At TJC Told Us We'll Have Front Row Seats Right Here In East Texas.

Let's test your history: What do you remember being taught to you about the year 1878? No, its not another 'Yellowstone" spinoff, it was the last time an eclipse turned the sky in Tyler dark for several minutes. 144 years ago. In 2024, history will be made as once again the sky will go dark for a solar eclipse and we'll be able to see it right here in East Texas.

Our Friends At The Earth And Space Science Center At Tyler Junior College Dropped Off A Gift Bag To Us With More Details!

TJC gift bag loading...

We received some surprise gift bags from TJC which explained a few more details about the upcoming eclipses. The first one will be a "partial" solar eclipse which will be visible from Tyler on Oct. 14, 2023 from 10:25 a.m. until 1:32 p.m., with the moon expected to cover roughly 80% of the sun at 11:55 a.m.

The total solar eclipse will be visible from Tyler on April 8, 2024 and will begin at 12:24 p.m. and last until 3:04 p.m., with the moon 100% blocking the sun beginning at 1:43 p.m. and lasting for around two minutes.

TJC Is Inviting Everyone To Check Out The Hudnall Planetarium On Campus.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The reason for all this excitement over the stars is because this will be the last total solar eclipse visible in Texas for the rest of the MILLENNIUM. So for star lovers and space enthusiasts, this a pretty big freaking deal. To get ready for these rare events, stop by Tyler Junior College's Earth and Space Center and learn more about it all.

