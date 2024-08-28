Have you ever known that one Texan -- someone close to you or even a friend of a friend of a cousin -- who has been divorced and remarried more than you can keep up with? I think most people know a friend or acquaintance who's found themselves in this situation.

And there certainly is nothing wrong with remarrying more than once -- for many, there are circumstances that would make it necessary, and others may be having trouble finding love. Whatever the reason, it's not my place to judge.

However, I know that some people do -- especially if the divorce/remarriage rate for someone gets to four or more. In fact, I've heard the statement, 'it's illegal to get married that many times in Texas,' on multiple occasions. And it got me thinking, is there any truth to it?

Is there a legal limit to how many times you can get married and divorced in Texas?

The simple answer is no

According to MBJH Fort Worth Family Law, you can get married and divorced as many times as you'd like in Texas. Although, I couldn't imagine remarrying more than a couple of times, let alone more than 4. Not only because of the cost of weddings and divorces but also the idea of dating that much... No thank you for me.

The main requirement to fulfill before remarrying is to be sure you've legally acquired a divorce. It is illegal to be in more than one marriage in Texas after all.

While you can marry/divorce as much as you'd like, there are still other laws to follow

Don't take the fact that you can marry and divorce at an unlimited rate in the state as the only rule of marriage. In Texas, there are other things to consider as well.

Such as how old are they -- anyone under 16 can't legally marry, and only those 18 and over can do so without consent. Also for any with multiple partners, sorry but only two unmarried people can enter into a marriage in Texas.

You can do a deeper dive into some marriage laws here.

