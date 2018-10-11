20 Years Ago: The Chicks’ ‘Home’ Album Goes Triple-Platinum

Twenty years ago today, on Oct. 11, 2002, the band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks had one good reason to celebrate -- or rather, 3 million good reasons. It was on this day that their album Home earned triple-platinum status.

The Texas trio, made up of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer (then Robison), had released Home less than two months earlier, on Aug. 27, 2002. The disc includes the singles "Long Time Gone," which peaked at No. 2, and "Travelin' Soldier," which became their sixth No. 1 hit.

Dixie Chicks Home Columbia Nashville loading...

Home helped the Chicks win a CMA for Vocal Group of the Year in 2002, as well as earn several ACM Awards nominations, including for Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

About six months later, in March of 2003, Maines made a controversial comment while performing in England about then-president George W. Bush and the then-impending invasion of Iraq by the United States. The comment all but completely stopped the group's career, at least in country music.

“Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all," Maines said. "We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”

Toby Keith even got into a public dispute with Maines over the comment.

One more No. 1 Chicks album, Taking the Long Way, followed Home, in 2006; only one song, "Not Ready to Make Nice," barely cracked the Top 40 in country radio.

Home ultimately sold more than 6 million copies, becoming the Chicks' third most successful album. Their freshman record, Wide Open Spaces, has sold more than 12 million copies, while their sophomore disc, Fly, has sold more than 10 million units.

Top 10 Country Albums of the 2000s: