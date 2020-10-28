It's Halloween week, and and I have to ask: Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen one?

Truth be told, I've never seen a ghost, alien or a winning lottery ticket, so I'm not a believer, but I want to be. And since it's Halloween week, maybe a road trip to Jefferson, Texas in order.

USA Today asked people to tell them where the most haunted places in America is, and they listed their top 10. Turns out, The Grove in Jefferson finished 4th on their list.

4th! That means that this place has definitely seen some paranormal activity. I looked it up, and according to their website the house was built in 1861 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Parks Service. It has been designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark by the Texas Historical Commission and is said to be one of the most haunted places in Texas.

The ghost stories there date back over 100 years, and they say a lady in a white dress has been seen walking through the house and people have reported seeing a man in the Lily garden looking like he's late for an appointment.

The city of Jefferson is also know to be haunted. Trip Advisor listed it as one of it's a top 10 Spooky Getaway destinations.

Sounds like if you really want to see a ghost, Jefferson, Texas might be a place to do so.

By the way, Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, NV topped the USA Today list of haunted places. The museum showcases original collectables from allegedly haunted destinations throughout the U.S. The property, built in 1938, consists of over 30 rooms and is believed to be haunted itself.