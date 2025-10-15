(KNUE-FM) It’s a running joke in Texas about how many dollar stores you see in the Lone Star State, and so many of them are right next to each other. It’s funny how a tiny town might only have one stop light but there could be three different dollar stores.

A TikTok Video Sparks Debate About Cashier-Free Shopping

It might not be long until we see some drastic changes when it comes to Dollar General stores. A recent TikTok video shows a new Dollar General store with no employees.

READ MORE: New TikTok Trend Introducing Texans To These Popular Cookie Fries

READ MORE: Texas Bakery’s TikTok Fame Sparks Massive Crowds

How These Employee-Free Stores Work

The customers will scan their credit or debit card to enter the store, then grab the items they would like to purchase, then leave the store. The total amount will be charged to your card, and there will be video cameras watching you the entire time to make sure you are charged correctly.

Get our free mobile app

Shoppers React to the Idea of No Staff

This new store is causing a lot of reaction online as some are wondering who is watching those cameras while they are in the store. Others chiming in from across the ocean in the UK are saying that Amazon has tried stores like this and they are all closing now. Although others are saying that is not true.

I experienced a store like this when I was traveling through the airport in Seattle, and while it was a little strange, it was easy to navigate.

It’ll be interesting to see if the lack of employees leads to more theft or bad behavior. Some people on social media worry that this will lead to more credit card theft, although whoever uses the card will be on camera.

Would you be comfortable using a Dollar General store with no employees? Is this something you would like to see in Texas?

Items Cheaper at the Dollar Store Than Walmart If you're wanting to save an much money as possible, here is a look at items that are cheaper at the dollar store than they are at Walmart stores. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins