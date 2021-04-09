Dolly Parton’s New Ice Cream Flavor Crashes Company’s Website

Dolly Parton, 75, is busier than ever. Thursday, the country music superstar released her very own ice cream, strawberry pretzel pie. Dolly's newest business venture is in conjunction with Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream.

Within minutes of going on sale, Jeni's website experienced a serious meltdown. When fans would enter billing information, the website would then inform customers that the strawberry pretzel pie flavor was, "sold out" when it really wasn't. In addition to Jeni's website, Jeni's stores had long lines wrapped around their buildings as everyone was waiting to try Dolly's new limited-edition ice cream flavor.

To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry. This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we're back up and running.-Jeni's

When the site went down, we had confidence it would be back up quickly. We never imagined it would take as long as it did...We appreciate you supporting us and Imagination Library. Thanks for hanging in there with us.-Jeni's

The company knew Dolly's new flavor would be popular and had tested the website to see if it would be able to handle the strain...and it did. Jeni's now believes the response was much greater than they initially anticipated.

The latest statement from Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

We have been working around the clock so that we can confidently drop the flavor … but we aren’t there yet. As promised, we’ll give 48-hour notice via email and social media before we release the flavor, but we wanted to let you know that it won’t be this weekend. Thank you, again, for your patience!-Jeni's