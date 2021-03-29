I've never really been into buying shoes designed with the help of a celebrity, whether that be a singer or an athlete. Just not my vibe. However, I have found myself caught up in the uproar surrounding Lil Nas X and his new sneakers, and I'm not convinced that it's a good look.

In case you missed it, let me catch you up. The shoes are a limited edition of Nike Air Max 97s. The ones in true question are said to have red ink in the soles - but that red ink also contains one drop of REAL human blood. WHAT?

Now before we attack Nike, according to Snopes, Nike said that it did not have anything to do with the creation of the 'Satan shoes'. Lil Nas X reportedly teamed up with the company MSCHF for the idea.

The shoes are causing an uproar not only on social media, but it's even reaching politicians. Governor Kristie Noem of North Dakota tweeted:

"Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win."

Of course Lil Nas X caught wind of her comment and had a response of his own:

"ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!"

Lil Nas X shot to super stardom after his release of Old Town Road alongside Billy Ray Cyrus. After this latest incident, some folks on Twitter are calling for Lil Nas X to "retire from music", while others are saying they'd never listen to Old Town Road again.

I'm not sure if it was in an attempt to get laughs after all of the fallout, but Lil Nas X took to YouTube to "apologize" for the controversy. He begins with, "Ok y'all, I see everyone's been talking about this shoe..." before the video switches over to his music video for "MONTERO" and shows him giving the devil a lap dance.

Yikes.

Not everyone is going to be offended by this, but I wouldn't be surprised to see his fan base shrink after this stunt.