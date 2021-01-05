Donating Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19 Can Help Others

If you have recovered from COVID-19, you may want to consider donating plasma.

The American Red Cross is looking for individuals that have recovered from COVID-19. Those individuals can now sign up to give convalescent plasma, which can in turn be used to help other people trying to recover from the virus.

People that have fully recovered from COVID-19 have developed antibodies that attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as a possible treatment for patients that are currently battling the virus. So if you have recovered from COVID-19, consider donating to help others. Some of the eligibility requirements are as follows.

Individuals that are at least 17 years of age and weigh at least 110 pounds. Other weight requirements may apply to those that are 18 years old and younger.

Donors must be in good health and feel generally well even if being treated for chronic illnesses.

Individuals that have a prior, verified case of COVID-19 but are now symptom-free.

If you would like to donate plasma to the American Red Cross, click here for more information and to sign up. If you are unsure as to whether or not you have had COVID-19 in the past, the American Red Cross also offers antibody testing.

There is also a critical need for blood donations as well. If you donate blood at the American Red Cross any day in January, you will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 2022. To learn more about that, click here.

Source: American Red Cross