Don’t Miss The Fall Fun Going On At The Brookside Ranch In Tyler

Coming off our "September To Remember" where we were ALL OVER the streets of East Texas with live events and stops all over the area we decided to chill for this month and we're setting up shop at one location for all of fall fun: The Brookside Ranch & Event Center in Tyler.

The Brookside to many of you used to be called "The Chicken Ranch" and its located at 14461 CR 46 just off Highway 110 in Tyler. They are gearing up for a BUNCH of great events in the month of October with something for everybody. From "Ladies Night Out" to back to back weekends of Southern Soul concerts and we'll be there for it all!



So here's the rundown on what's going down this month at The Brookside Ranch and Event Center and we'll give you all the details on how you can get tickets and more!

LADIES NIGHT OUT WITH THE HARDCORE CHIPPENDALES - OCT. 16TH

Brookside Ranch

Ladies leave your man at home because on THIS night, we're catering to YOU with Ladies Night Out hosted by Shani Scott. Get more details on this event by clicking HERE. To purchase tickets or to reserve seats and tables contact the Brookside at 214-244-8871 or contact Perry Cole at 903-221-6371

BIKE NIGHT FINALE WITH 24/7 BAND - OCT. 23

Brookside Ranch

Calling all bikers! Bring your crotch rocket out for the Bike Night Finale happening on October 23rd from 6:00 PM until 11:00 PM. There's going to be a live DJ, free prizes and food vendors. Presale tickets are $15 and $20 at the gate and you can get your tickets by calling 903-258-0775 or 817-917-7001 to get more details on this event.

SOUL FEST WITH T.K. SOUL OCT. 24

Brookside Ranch

On Sunday October 24th one of the biggest stars in Southern Soul will be performing in East Texas for a special engagement at T.K. Soul takes the stage for Soul Fest! This event will feature a live performance from T.K. Soul plus line dancing showcase and lessons by Bobby Mobley and The Rose City Steppers. Plus, there will a "Taste of Soul" featuring Hattie Mae's "Sum 2 Eat" plus its all hosted by Melz On The MIC! To purchase tickets or to reserve seats and tables contact the Brookside at 214-244-8871.

BOOTS AND BUCKLES WITH SIR CHARLES JONES - OCT. 30

Brookside Ranch

And finally, we're finishing up STRONG as The King Of Southern Soul Music Sir Charles Jones returns to Tyler for "Boots & Buckles"! This big show also features live performances from Vince Tucker, Soul Collective, Veronica Ra'elle and more with DJ Keno G in the mix! Its all hosted by The King & Queen Of Some Media Shani & Melz! To purchase tickets or to reserve seats and tables contact the Brookside at 214-244-8871 or contact Perry Cole at 903-221-6371.

