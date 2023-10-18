Don’t Want to Be Creeped Out? Don’t Drive the Stagecoach Road in Texas

From Dallas, TX to San Antonio, TX, there are countless haunted houses in Texas; carwashes too. I've seen haunted train depots and some zombie hunts too, but driving this backroad could be the dumbest thing you ever do.

Marshall's old Stagecoach Road is located northeast of Marshall, TX, and the stories that have come out of this old dirt road are off the charts spooky. Adding to the creep-factor is these tall oak trees alongside to narrow road, that at times come together overhead turning the road into a seemingly cavern to hell.

According to Marshall News Messenger, "the historical dirt road served as the main thoroughfare for stage coaches traveling between Shreveport and Marshall in the early to mid-1800s before the Civil War. After the war, travel on the road declined due to the expanse of the railroad."

The road is a registered historical site.

"In some areas, iron-rimmed wheels and horses' hooves trampled the narrowed roadbed as much as 12 ft. below the surrounding terrain," the marker reads. "Travel over the dirt road was uncomfortable in dry weather and often impossible in rainy seasons."

"I thought the legends were likely teenage hysteria or boyfriends taking their girlfriends out there trying to scare them," Sonshine Paranormal Founder Clay Henderson shared with the Marshall News Messenger. "We went out there to debunk the legends and the stories. Instead, we found some pretty great evidence supporting them."

**GULP**

The stories shared of spooky encounters from this old road will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. About five years years ago, there was the Kilgore lady who found a child's handprint on her vehicle after riding down it?

If you do decide to take a drive down Marshall's Stagecoach Road this Halloween, let us know if you experience any other-worldly encounters. While I am curious to hear about yours, I'm not curious enough to drive it and have my own.

Happy Halloween!

