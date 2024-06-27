Prepare Now: Multiple Year-Long Street Closures In Tyler Begin This July

We've known it was coming for months and it is now nearly here. Beginning in July multiple streets will be closed in Downtown Tyler for an extended period as construction begins on the new courthouse.

This has been a long time coming. The current Smith Co. Courthouse was built in 1955, and as designed it was only ever intended to have two courtrooms.

Judge Nathanial Moran mentioned to Heart of Tyler board members at the 2019 annual meeting, that despite only having been built for two, there are currently EIGHT courtrooms operating in rooms that were intended for other uses.

But before Tyler-ites get the new courthouse and the much larger green "park-like" space in front of it. We will have to experience some growing pains, including street closures. The first of which will begin in Downtown on July 8th.

Here's What To Know:

What: Starting on Monday, July 8, Hoar Construction will be closing multiple streets in Downtown Tyler to begin construction on the Smith County Courthouse.

City of Tyler City of Tyler loading...

Where:

• Erwin Street, from Spring Avenue to Fannin Avenue, will be completely closed.

• Fannin Street, from Erwin Street to Ferguson Street, will be completely closed.

• Ferguson Street, in front of the Smith County Annex Building, will remain open to drivers, but the parking spaces will be inside the construction fencing. No parking will be available in front of the Annex on Ferguson Street.

• Most of Spring Avenue, between Erwin and Ferguson, will be blocked off and closed, but one lane will remain open for people driving around the courthouse.

• Spring Avenue, next to the Smith County Jail, from Erwin Street to Elm Street, will reverse southbound only for driving and parking.

When: Monday, July 8 until July 31, 2025. Please note this is a year-long closure.