This Has to be One of the Coolest Free Parks in Texas

There are a ton of things to do within the state of Texas, but parents are always looking for more fun activities. Especially when we are talking about free activities for families, besides the gas to get there. If you’re trying to find something fun and new in Texas for your family, maybe it’s time to visit Dr. Suess Park also known as Everman Park.

I’ll be honest, I had no idea that there was a park dedicated to Dr. Suess in Texas. This is one of those perfect places to visit on a quick weekend road trip. It would be fun to load some snacks and drive to Abilene, Texas to see all the cool statues of Dr Suess characters. You could always read some Dr Suess books before you go to refresh your memory on how fun those books were when you were growing up.

Dr. Suess Made Childhood Better

Maybe it’s been a long time since you read a Dr Suess book and it’s hard to remember all the different characters. But I’m sure you remember the titles such as: The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, but my personal favorite as a kid was always One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish.

Where is Dr. Suess Park in Texas?

You will find Dr. Suess Park at 1101 N 1st Street in Abilene, Texas. It’s a nice little park in the downtown area so there are plenty of places to grab some lunch while you’re in town. Now let’s see some pictures of the park.

