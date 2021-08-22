Dallas Cowboys Won’t Require Vax Proof For Home Games

The Cowboys dropped to 0-3 to start the preseason on Saturday with a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans but of course its technically "practice" so no one is really bothered unless you're a diehard or a degenerate gambler.

But the team is bucking a growing trend among some teams in the league on the COVID-19 front as the team announced recently that they won't require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend their home games.

The team said that masks will be recommended for fans who are not vaccinated. While the NFL doesn't have a set policy on mask requirements or vaccination proof, teams across the country are allowed to set their own policies. Most are following the leadership of their respective states.

If you plan on catching a game this season for your favorite team or maybe travel to an away game, here are a few of the protocols for at least 2 teams you might need to know:

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Getty Images

While the Boys will play the Raiders at home this year on Thanksgiving, The Raiders announced that they will require all fans attending their home games to show proof of vaccination and vaccinated fans won't have to wear masks.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Saints Helmet (Getty Images)

The Saints will play the Cowboys on December 2nd but if you plan to travel to NOLA for the game, you will need to show proof of vaccination or a show a negative test within 72 hours of arriving to the stadium for home games. The State Of Louisiana has a mask mandate in effect until September 1 so things could change.

