Four adults and two children were in their second-floor apartment home at 3322 Yellowstone Blvd. in South Houston, ABC reports. This was the same home in which the family had gathered as they watched the verdict read during the trial of Minneapolis police office Derek Chavin.

Some of the family members believe the home was targeted.

KMOV4 reports it was close to 3 a.m. on New Year's Day morning when Arianna's father, Derrick Delane, had come into the home after lighting fireworks when the bullets started.

Four-year-old Arianna Delane was hit while she was sleeping and suffered a punctured lung, a damaged liver, and three of her ribs were broken.

Derrick Delane said he was horrified to hear his little girl say, "Daddy, I've been hit."

She is recovering after her surgery.

But there is another issue of severe concern for the Delane family.

The Delane family say they called the Houston police a little after 3 a.m. on New Year's Day. However, the police didn't arrive until four hours later.

As a result, the Houston Police Department is currently investigating the slow response time. Here's their Twitter post from January 4 regarding the incident:

TheGrio.com reports "there currently is no suspect in the Jan. 1 shooting, and Houston Police want anyone with information into the child case to call their Major Assaults and Family Violence Division or Crime Stoppers at (713) 308-8800 and (713) 222-8477 respectively."

