Saints Considering Proof of Vaccination to Attend Games?

We've been cautiously optimistic that things are moving back to a more "normal" way of life. In Acadiana we are looking forward to attending live concerts again, and having fun at our favorite sporting events. And all of that is because vaccinations for COVID-19 are available to pretty much anyone who wants one right now.

According to a report this week from WWL in New Orleans, Saints fans might have to show proof of vaccination to get into games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this fall. The NFL and city leaders are hoping to have full capacity at upcoming games, and are optimistic that that can happen.

Superdome Commission (LSED) Chairman Kyle France tells WWL that it is a very real possibility that fans will have to show proof of vaccination. He stated “Hopefully the people in Louisiana continue to get vaccinated and our numbers will pick up and we’ll be able to go to a Saints game at full capacity. We’ve got to be careful that all of the fans that are coming into that facility are vaccinated accordingly so that we don’t get a COVID spread. That’s very, very important.”

As of this week, 2,829,314 doses of the vaccine have been administered across the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The Saints tweeted out the following statement this morning, which was followed by a reply from Paul Murphy at WWL.