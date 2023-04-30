Arp & Mt. Enterprise, TX Alums Picked Up In 2023 NFL Draft

As Expected, East Texas Is Sending MORE Football Talent To The Pro Ranks As The 2023 NFL Draft Came To A Close This Weekend.

The 2023 NFL Draft started with one East Texan, Tyree Wilson, getting drafted 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders and while we expected more names to be called, it wouldn't be until the later rounds before we started seeing more familiar faces and names getting called up.

But no matter WHEN their name is called, just the ACCOMPLISHMENT of being drafted is enough to make all of us even more proud of these young men as each of these young men begins a journey that will forever change their lives.

DeMarvion Overshown of Arp, linebacker for UT, has been picked by the Dallas Cowboys.

Dreams really do come true and for Overshown, who grew up in East Texas dreaming of becoming a member of the Dallas Cowboys, that dream became a reality. He was chosen in the third round, 90th overall by Dallas.

Overshown was a top 50 overall recruit nationally from Arp. Overshown stuck to his Texas roots by joining the Longhorns where he switched from safety to linebacker for the 2020 season, garnering honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades and a first-team all-conference selection as a senior.

Family, friends and fans of the former Arp Tiger and Texas Longhorn star gathered in Tyler at the Majesty Event Center to celebrate his remarkable accomplishment.

Hailing From Mt. Enterprise, Kendre Miller is headed to The New Orleans Saints.

Miller is a running back who played for TCU after graduating from Mount Enterprise. He was the 71st pick overall in the draft by the Saints. Miller rushed for 2,508 yards and 34 scores as a senior quarterback at Mount Enterprise High School, earning a scholarship from the Horned Frogs.

Miller broke out as a junior, leading the team with 1,399 rushing yards (224 carries, 6.2 per) and tying for eighth nationally with 17 rushing touchdowns in 14 starts, missing the national title game due to injury. He'll have fellow East Texan from Lufkin, Eric McCoy as a team mate.

Congratulations to the young men and we're all rooting for yall to be great!

