(Uvalde, Texas) - When I was a kid playing with my toys, I always wondered what it would be like to drive and shoot a tank for real. My imagination would sure run wild thinking about it. I never thought that doing that would be a real thing I could do.

Over the weekend during a doom scrolling session, I stumbled upon drivetanks.com. It's a huge ranch in Uvalde where you can drive a tank, shoot a tank, wield a flamethrower and much more. You'll need to save up to visit, though.

Driving a Tank for Real in Texas

I'm getting married in September. I wish I could've seen this sooner because it would be an awesome bachelor party (drivetanks.com). I mean, driving around in a tank, running over a car, stopping to aim at a car and shoot it from the tank, dude, that would be so much fun.

It's more than tanks, too. You can wield a flamethrower, shoot big guns like a German 7.5cm PaK or even fire an RPG. There's even various machine guns available to shoot. These weapons and tanks come from different countries and different eras, too.

Get our free mobile app

Cost of Driving a Tank or Shooting a Gun

As you can imagine, it's not cheap. Packages go as high as $3,500 and it'll set you back $4,500 to fire one RPG round. Start planning ahead if you and the guys want to head to Uvalde to drive and shoot a tank.

READ MORE: Would You Go to a Bar in Texas Where the Minimum Age to Get in is 30?

READ MORE: Texas Newbies, Learn This 1 Thing Before Getting Here and You'll Fit in Nicely

These 8 Individuals are the Most Wanted Fugitives in Texas, Big Rewards Currently, the Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for these eight men that are running from the law. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media