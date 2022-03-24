Driver Of Red Truck Blown Around By Texas Tornado To Receive New Truck

Get our free mobile app

I'm sure you've seen the viral video by now of the central Texas tornado tossing around that red pickup truck during Monday night's storms. The viral video shows the tornado flipping the truck onto its side, spinning it around, and then flipping it back on its wheels, and then the driver just driving off. Well if you haven't, you can watch it now.

It was only a matter of time until the 16-year-old driver would be getting a new truck from someone or a dealership. The announcement came Thursday afternoon that a Ft. Worth dealership was going to replace the beat-up truck that his dad gave him with a brand new Chevy Silverado.

The 16-year-old, Riley Leon, told NBC 5 Wednesday that he was just heading home from a job interview at Whataburger when he got caught up in the middle of the tornado. He tells WFAA, "I wasn't scared that much, but it was a shocking moment for me." After he pulled over and saw his truck with all the dents, scratches, and blown-out windows,

It broke me down seeing my hard work is gone. It is family-owned but my dad passed it to me but I paid him off.

Now the Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet dealership in Fort Worth is stepping up and giving this young man a brand new Chevy Silverado this Saturday. The sales manager of the dealership says he feels bad for the teenager for going through such a shocking experience and that's what lead him to reach out and give him a new truck.

Riley will be heading to Ft. Worth Saturday to receive his new truck which he will be using to drive to his new job because Whataburger hired him!

