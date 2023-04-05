Spring is around the corner, which means severe weather season for many states including Texas and the Big Country. But, how well will you be prepared if a severe thunderstorm spawned off a tornado where you live?

While tornadoes are one of the most fascinating weather phenomena that mother nature throws at us, it's also one of the most destructive and deadliest. On average 800 tornadoes are reported nationwide resulting in 80 deaths and over 1500 injuries.

According to Texas Almanac, 132 tornadoes touchdown each year with most of those happening between April and June.

Needless to say, it's always better to be prepared just in case one of those bad boys decides to twist off in your direction.

Personally, I love tornado season. Obviously, I don't like their destructive nature but the natural beauty of a twister is definitely a sight to see. So, needless to say, each season, you'll see me posting about severe weather and keeping my eye on the sky.

Here are some interesting facts along with some safety tips to consider.

Some Tornado Facts:

The wind is invisible. You may not see a tornado until the dust, debris, or clouds get sucked into the funnel.

Most tornadoes travel toward the Northeast, but tornadoes can move in any direction.

Tornadoes usually travel at 30 MPH but may go as fast as 70 MPH.

Tornadoes can form as tropical storms and hurricanes move onto land.

Waterspouts are just tornadoes that form over water.

Most tornadoes happen east of the Rocky Mountains during spring and summer.

Tornadoes occur most often in the early evening but can happen at any time.

Flying debris causes the most tornado injuries and deaths

What to do if a tornado comes forms near you:

In a permanent structure (not a mobile home): Go to the lowest level (cellars are best) in the center of the building. Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Stay away from windows and leave them closed. Get under a sturdy table, face down, with your hands covering your head.

Go to the lowest level (cellars are best) in the center of the building. Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Stay away from windows and leave them closed. Get under a sturdy table, face down, with your hands covering your head. In a vehicle, trailer or mobile home: Get out! Go to the lowest level of a permanent building or storm shelter. If no permanent building is available, follow the tips below for being in the open. If the tornado is far away, you may be able to avoid it by driving in right angles away from the funnel. Never try to outrun a tornado in congested or urban areas; it's safer to get out and seek shelter or a low, flat area.

Get out! Go to the lowest level of a permanent building or storm shelter. If no permanent building is available, follow the tips below for being in the open. If the tornado is far away, you may be able to avoid it by driving in right angles away from the funnel. Never try to outrun a tornado in congested or urban areas; it's safer to get out and seek shelter or a low, flat area. If you are out in the open: Lie flat in a depression or ditch, face down with your hands covering your head. Beware of possible flooding. Do not seek shelter under a bridge or overpass; you're safer in a low and flat location. Beware of debris.

Other Tips:

Monitor the weather situation and keep a battery-powered radio, weather radio or both on hand.

Secure lawn furniture, trash cans, or anything else that can be picked up by strong winds and thrown around.

Know your community warning system.

Plan tornado drills with your family and come up with an escape plan.

Hopefully, this blog sheds a little light on tornadoes for you and will help you get prepared for another storm season in the Big Country.