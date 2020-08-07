Drivers Can ‘Dart Those Distractions’ in TxDoT’s New Augmented Reality Game

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently released an online AR (augmented reality) game as part of the department's annual "Heads Up Texas" campaign, which brings awareness and urgency to reduce distracted driving. The campaign is a key component of the #EndTheStreakTX initiative.

This new AR game, “Dart Those Distractions,” is designed to increase awareness about the dangers of distracted driving in an interactive, engaging way that resonates with all ages.

Inspired by a classic carnival game, players will throw darts over a car windshield to hit balloons symbolizing driving distractions, such as eating, programming music or navigation and self-grooming.

I gave the game a try and don't know if my score is considered good or not. But I did enjoy the experience with some time to waste.

The AR game can be played anywhere there's an internet connection (Screenshot: 94.5 KFMX)

The game is meant to serve as an important reminder that distracted driving isn't just about texting or talking from the driver's seat.

"Every driver and every passenger can be impacted by distracted driving and one death is one too many," TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said. "We are doing all we can to make sure every Texan knows the dangers of driving distracted. Distracted driving crashes are preventable and we hope this new AR game will help drivers realize there are more dangers than just your cell phone in the car."

TxDOT will promote the “Heads up, Texas” campaign and new AR game through social media, social influencers and digital advertising. These efforts are to raise awareness of the game and encourage people to share their results and recruit other players to dart those distractions.

The AR game can be played on any smartphone or tablet by visiting www.dartthosedistractions.com, or players can visit the website on a desktop computer to access the game through a QR code.

Players should never play while behind the wheel. Don’t add another distraction!