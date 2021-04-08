During The Pandemic, Texas Was A Top Spot To Move To

Get our free mobile app

We've known for a while now that people were moving to Texas in large numbers. If you think a pandemic stopped that influx of people, you would be wrong.

According to Zillow, 11% of Americans moved in the past year, and many those sought out Texas, especially if they were coming from California. The top metro areas for inbound movers according to Zillow, in no particular order, was Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Sarasota, Florida, Miami, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Phoenix, Arizona. Most of the places that people moved to are areas with nice, warm weather with things to do outside.

Zillow went on to predict that the Austin and Phoenix housing markets would continue to boom and outperform. Zillow also found that moving remains stressful.

More than three quarters of recent movers (76%) say emotional factors had been holding them back from making their most recent move. Stress over not being financially prepared to make the move and the expectation that the moving process would be hard or stressful were the most commonly cited factors. Nearly a quarter (23%) of recent movers say the concern that their move would cause stress for their child(ren) held them back from making their most recent move. Those concerns have merit: about half of all recent movers say they experienced stress (55%) and anxiety (48%) during their most recent move.

So how many people are moving to Texas each year? It's a lot. According to the 2021 Texas Relocation Report, between 537,000 and 582,000 people became new Texas residents back in 2019. That number only continues to go up each year.