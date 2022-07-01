Dustin Lynch is celebrating summer with a buoyant new song, “Fish in the Sea." The feel-good track is all about having a good time and “bringing party mode to the beach,” as Lynch shares on social media.

It opens with the sound of waves crashing and a freshly-cracked-open beer before Lynch sets the beachy backdrop for listeners. “Palm tree, salt in the air / A little white sand under my chair / Got a room key, some pesos in my pocket / I trade my old boots for these flip flops,” he sings invitingly in the spirited first verse.

“All I know is there’s a lot of rum in my coke, rum in my coke / Got a Tiki bar bartender floating my boat / A lot of blue in the sky, blue in the sky / All the waves just waving my worries goodbye,” Lynch continues on the summery singalong chorus, transporting listeners to a carefree party on a beach, far away from the worries and hustle and bustle of life.

Fans will also notice that the Tennessee native cleverly weaved in the title of his latest album, Blue in the Sky, in the chorus as well.

In the accompanying music video, however, Lynch changes things up by bringing all the “party mode” vibes and beach party fun to the heart of downtown Nashville. The light-hearted clip follows the country star and his crew on their night out on Music City’s Broadway. Beers are chugged, laughter is exchanged and much fun is definitely had.

“Fish in the Sea” is the newest release from Lynch following his album Blue in the Sky, which dropped earlier this year. The 13-track set includes its latest single "Party Mode," as well as the No. 1 smash hit "Thinking ‘Bout You" with Mackenzie Porter.

On the tour front, Lynch is gearing up to kick off the second leg of his 2022 Party Mode Tour on July 4 at St. George, Utah. The trek will stretch to the fall and conclude in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Oct. 15. Buy tickets for Dustin Lynch's tour here.