Henderson, Texas Police Seize 2.5 Pounds Of Meth During Traffic Stop

The Henderson, Texas Police Department seized nearly two-and-a-half pounds of meth during a traffic stop Wednesday night along Highway 79 South.

Law enforcement officers never know what they're going to encounter when they go out on a call or make a traffic stop. Through training and a lot of experience, officers can sense when something is just not quite right with the situation they are dealing with and that's exactly what happened Wednesday night on Hwy. 79.

While making a routine traffic stop for several different violations, the Henderson Police Department reports on Facebook that Officer Hand relied upon his training and felt that something wasn't quite right with the occupants of the car that he just stopped and noticed that their behavior was consistent with criminal activity. While talking with the driver, Officer Hand asked for consent to search the vehicle, which the driver denied.

Officer Hand called for backup and a K9 unit. K9 Vic arrived on the scene and did a quick walk around and sniffed the Chrysler 300 and alerted officers to the possibility of the presence of some kind of narcotic. After the affirmation that drugs could be present, Officer Hand and the other officer on the scene conducted a probable cause search.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a black trashbag filled with 2.47 pounds of meth.

Needless to say, the driver and occupant were arrested on site and taken to the Rusk County Jail and booked on a charge of possession CS PG over 400g.

Henderson Police Department via Facebook Henderson Police Department via Facebook loading...

Thankfully Officer Hand was in the right place at the right time and noticed the driver and his vehicle and made the traffic stop. We are also thankful for the outcome and that everyone ended up where they needed to be - suspects behind bars and officers back at the station without any incident and back home.

Thank you Officer Hand and to the Henderson Police Department.

