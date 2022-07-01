Throughout the month of June, the police department in Lindale, Texas has been working to lower the number of outstanding warrants that are currently active in the small East Texas town. They found a clever way of doing so which is to list the names of each person with a warrant out on their social media page in hopes that will make people do whatever needed to get off that list.

There were hundreds of names that were listed as the Lindale Police Department were posting the names alphabetically, it’s amazing how even though I’ve never even been pulled over in Lindale yet it I did look for my name on the list. It was funny to see how many people felt that same way when looking at the comments when a new list of names was posted on their Facebook page.

What Should You Do if You Have a Warrant in Lindale, TX?

If you see your name on the list and have a warrant out, it’s time to take action to get it cleared up as soon as possible. The first step to take is call the Lindale Municipal Court at 903-882-6150. They will give you all the steps that you need to take to make sure this warrant is removed quickly. As you see there are lots of people on the list, it’s very possible that it’s something small like an unpaid parking ticket but the sooner you get it removed the better.

It Will Be Interesting to See the Results

I’m not sure how many people have reacted to this list and attempted to get their warrant removed but I applaud the Lindale Police Department for trying to let people know about their warrants. At this point it’s up to each individual person to get their warrant cleared and of course remain out of trouble. If you missed the lists, here they are.

