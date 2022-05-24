Dutch Bros. Coffee Has Big Plans For Tyler and Longview

Get our free mobile app

In East Texas, you can joke and say that there's literally a bank, church, and Mexican food restaurant on every corner. There's one more business category you can almost add to that list - the coffee shop. Yeah, they are everywhere now.

Things are percolating right now, however, there will soon be a war brewing among coffee lovers in East Texas. When it comes to coffee, coffee enthusiasts have their favorite go-to place to get that cup of java. Whether it's the behemoth Starbucks or Dunkin' or someplace more local like Big Shot Coffee House, The Foundry, 7 Brew Coffee, Silver Grizzly Espresso, Coffee Mill, or your corner convenience store, everyone that drinks coffee has their favorite place to go to.

Things are about to get shaken up in a big kind of way thanks to a new coffee chain that will be moving into Tyler and Longview.

A building permit has been applied for and approved by the City of Tyler for the construction of a new Dutch Bros. Coffee coffee shop in Tyler. This new location will be serving up caffeinated, energy, and other drinks and treats on Grande Blvd. The location will be to the east of Old Jacksonville Hwy. between VeraBank and Texas National Bank. (See there are all those banks we joked about! Plus, there's another one on the other side of each of them too!)

Now this isn't going to be the only location of Dutch Bros. Coffee, according to KETK, they are looking to build two additional locations in Tyler, along Broadway Avenue and in the area of Troup Hwy. and Loop 323, along with a location in Longview too. KETK reports that the City of Longview received a Special Use Permit for the coffee chain to operate at 300 E. Loop 281 (near the intersection of Loop 281 and Airline Rd.)

With the expansion of Dutch Bros. Coffee to East Texas, your go-to coffee shop could soon be replaced with this national chain that is moving into the Piney Woods.

