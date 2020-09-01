There’s A FREE House In Bullard Available On Craigslist Right Now

Houses are not cheap. All you have to do to find that out is look on Realtor.com, Zillow or any of your local real estate websites. It's just a fact. However, there is one Craigslist listing in East Texas that is for a free - yes, FREE - house in Bullard.

The house that I'm referring to is on Craigslist, under the "Free" section. This is the listing:

easttexas.craigslist.org

See? I wasn't joking! Yes, you do have to put a $5,000 deposit down, but once you clean up the property - after the house is gone - it says that you'll receive a refund! They did post a few more pictures of the house. Check it out:

Yes, it needs some - or actually, A LOT - of work. Honestly, it's probably going to be easier to just tear it down than even attempt to renovate it. But again, it's free. So, you have to take that into account.

Now, you also have to keep in mind that there is a deposit required and you have to fulfill whatever is listed in the "signed contract", but if you do that, you'll be receiving a refund for that deposit.

I don't know...I feel like a house isn't really something that should fall into the "free" category...that just seems a bit much to me. But hey, if you've got a real knack for this kind of thing, or you're just a die-hard bargain hunter, Bullard's just over an hour away. It might be worth it.