Free Big Screen TV + Other Stuff For Grabs On East TX Craigslist

When I find something on Craigslist that's for free, I feel like, "SCORE!" They had me at FREE.

Here's my tip of the day: Always read the fine print.

I was looking around the Free Stuff section on Craigslist for something to jump out and grab my attention, and well, this ad right here sure did the trick and suckered me in.

I was so stoked to see that there was a FREE big screen TV up for grabs on East Texas Craigslist (even though you have to pick it up in the city of Quitman) because I've been wanting to get a new big screen for my living room. That way, I can put my OTHER big screen TV in my kitchen. You see, I like to watch stuff while I do all of my "COVID Cooking". Washing dishes can get really boring, but put a TV in the kitchen and VOILA! My dishes will be done in a snap. I get so tired of cranking my neck so hard around the kitchen corner trying to see "whodunnit" when I'm watching Law & Order SVU.

It only makes sense that I put a television in the kitchen, don't you agree?

"Free big screen TV, Mitsubishi DLP Projection Television with extra projector bulb, remote, and instruction manual. Stopped working, not sure why. Free to pick up," the Craigslist ad reads.

See, I should have KNOWN there was a catch. The dang thing doesn't even WORK! Well, you know what they always say, "You get what you pay for."

Maybe I'll get this big-screen TV instead. It WORKS and it's 50 bucks. Sure beats paying hundreds of smackers for a new one, even if I have to drive all the way to Palestine to get it!

