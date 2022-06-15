East Texas Barbecue Joints Named in Best Big City Barbecue List

Barbecue is a special food for Texans. Doesn't matter if its brisket, ribs, pulled pork, sausage, barbecue chicken, whatever, if it's pit smoked, we will eat it. East Texas has several great places to get barbecue like Bodacious Bar-B-Q, Spring Creek Barbecue, Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q, Brisket Love and many, many, many others. A new list came out recently featuring five East Texas Barbecue joints with a couple you could call hidden gems.

CNN actually had a write up worth taking a look at. In their piece, they highlighted Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints edition. Using that idea, the publication looked a little deeper into Texas barbecue. What they found is not surprising to us native Texans, our barbecue is delicious.

For many years, the different regions of Texas had their own spin on barbecue, but its becoming more and more common to be very imaginative with their barbecue creations. Meaning, the new barbecue joints opening up across our state are developing their very own, very unique dishes to draw in customers from their area and from other parts of the state.

Its been dubbed "Big City Barbecue." While "Big City" may be a turn off for many of us, the term doesn't mean we're getting a "corporate" barbecue, just a unique barbecue experience. With that in mind, this list from CNN featured five East Texas barbecue joints.

Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Hallsville and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar B-Q have both been featured in Texas Monthly. JW's Barbecue in Jacksonville and Joseph's Riverport Bar-B-Q in Jefferson could both be considered hidden gems of East Texas barbecue and are very much worth a visit. Sunbird Barbecue is a mobile operation in Longview. Check out their Facebook page to find out where you can try their delicious take on barbecue.

All in all, its pretty awesome when our East Texas small businesses can be get a big feature like this. Congratulations to all of them and stop by any or all of them for a happy belly.

