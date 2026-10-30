EAST TEXAS -- Are you as ready as I am for another taste of cooler fall weather? Because if this forecast holds, East Texas may finally get a little more of the November weather we've been waiting for.

A cold front is expected to move through our area early next week, bringing cooler temperatures and another chance of rain.

We're not talking about dragging out the heavy winter coats just yet, but we could finally be getting some genuinely nice sweater weather. I'll take it!

When Will the Cold Front Reach East Texas?

According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, a strong cold front is expected to move across the ArkLaTex on Tuesday, November 3. Yep, Election Day. How about that?

We could start seeing showers and thunderstorms Monday evening, with a better chance of more widespread storms on Tuesday.

(My goodness, I'm starting to sound like a weather lady. I'm not, of course. I'm just passing along what the actual weather professionals are telling us. But I do enjoy pretending occasionally.)

The forecast includes communities around Tyler, Longview and Lufkin.

Rain chances are expected to taper off late Tuesday into Wednesday as the front moves through.

The Houston Chronicle has also been tracking the approaching cold front, noting that the timing and impact will vary across the state.

How Much Cooler Will It Get?

Now we're getting to the part I've been waiting for.

By the middle and latter part of next week, afternoon highs are expected to settle into the 70s, while overnight temperatures dip into the 40s and 50s.

That's going to feel pretty darn nice after all the warmer weather we've had lately. And after the summer we just endured in East Texas, I think a lot of us are ready for a break.

What About Halloween Weekend?

Before we get too excited about those cooler temperatures, there's Halloween to get through first.

If you're reading this before Halloween, you may want to keep an eye on the forecast. Rain is expected across East Texas on Saturday, although the chances should begin decreasing toward the evening.

The National Weather Service says scattered showers could still pop up, especially across the northern part of its forecast area. So while there may be some improvement for trick-or-treaters, I'd still keep an umbrella handy just in case.

After that, though, we could finally get a stretch of days that feels a whole lot more like November around here. And I don't know about you, but I'm ready!

Read More: The Biggest Weather Myths About Texas We All Believe are True