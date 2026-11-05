EAST TEXAS -- Veterans Day is coming up Wednesday, November 11, and several restaurants with locations around East Texas are offering free meals to veterans and active-duty military members. From chicken fried steak to burgers and meal vouchers you can save for a later visit, here are a few places saying thank you to those who've served.

Cotton Patch Cafe Has a Little East Texas History

Let's start with a restaurant that has East Texas roots!

Founded in Nacogdoches in 1989, Cotton Patch Cafe is offering active-duty and retired military members a free small or regular Chicken-Fried Steak or Chicken-Fried Chicken on Veterans Day.

The offer is available for dine-in customers at participating locations. You'll need military ID or other proof of service.

Applebee's Is Offering a Free Entrée and a Little Something Extra

Veterans, active-duty military members, Reservists, and National Guard members can enjoy a complimentary full-size entrée from Applebee's special Veterans Day menu on November 11.

The choices include a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter, 6-ounce Top Sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad, and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

There's also a little something to take home for later. Dine-in guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card toward a future visit. The offer is available at participating locations, and proof of military service is required.

You can find the details in Applebee's Veterans Day announcement.

Chili's Has a Free Meal From Its Veterans Day Menu

Chili's is also offering veterans and active-duty military members a free meal from a limited Veterans Day menu on November 11.

Choices include Chicken Crispers, a Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla, an Oldtimer Burger with Cheese, or soup and a house salad.

The offer is for dine-in customers at participating locations. Beverages and gratuity aren't included, and substitutions aren't available. You can check the Chili's Veterans Day offer for the details.

Texas Roadhouse Is Giving Out Meal Vouchers

Texas Roadhouse is doing something a little different. Instead of serving the free meal that day, the restaurant will distribute meal vouchers to veterans and active-duty U.S. military members on November 11.

Vouchers will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at every Texas Roadhouse location. They can be redeemed through May 31, 2027, for one of 10 entrées, including a 6-ounce sirloin, along with two sides and a drink.

Proof of service is required. You can read more about the offer in this Texas Roadhouse Veterans Day announcement.

A Few Things to Know Before You Head Out

Most of these offers require proof of military service, and the details aren't exactly the same from one restaurant to another. Some are dine-in only, and participation can vary by location.

I'd recommend calling your preferred Tyler, Longview, or other East Texas restaurant before heading out, just to make sure it's participating and to confirm what you'll need to bring. And please, if you know of any other restaurants offering free meals to veterans, let us know! My email is tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

And to all our East Texas veterans, thank you for your service. We appreciate you.

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