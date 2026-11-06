The Credit Union of Texas turkey drive is returning to Kilgore on Saturday, November 7, with 300 turkeys and 300 hams available for local families. The second annual giveaway will use a drive-through distribution line at the CUTX branch, with supplies offered first-come, first-served while they last.

It's always great to hear about East Texas businesses finding ways to give back to their communities, especially around the holidays.

The team at Credit Union of Texas recently reached out to let us know they're getting ready to help local families prepare for Thanksgiving with their second annual turkey drive in Kilgore.

The event is happening Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until supplies run out. CUTX has partnered with local food shelters and nonprofits to distribute 300 turkeys and 300 hams to community members in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

READ MORE: What If East Texas Towns Were Thanksgiving Dishes?

Where to Find the Turkey Giveaway in Kilgore

The giveaway will take place at the Credit Union of Texas branch at 110 Midtown Plaza in Kilgore.

Everything will be distributed through a drive-through line on a first-come, first-served basis. Drivers should enter from Kilgore Street and follow the posted signs marked “Turkey Giveaway Entry” to get in line.

With 600 total holiday meals being distributed, it's possible the line could get long. Some community giveaways see people arriving several hours early, so be prepared for a wait if you plan to attend. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and supplies are available only while they last.

Get our free mobile app

A Heads-Up for Drivers in Kilgore

If you don't need to visit the area Saturday morning, you may want to consider taking another route or avoiding the branch while the giveaway is underway. A long line of vehicles could create extra traffic around the location.

It's always encouraging to see local businesses step up to help their neighbors. A little extra support can make a big difference for families preparing for Thanksgiving, and this is a great example of East Texas taking care of East Texas.

Top 10 Thanksgiving Movies Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin