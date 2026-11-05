Vintage Market Days of East Texas returns November 6–8, 2026, at Texas Rose Horse Park. The fall event features antiques, handmade gifts, clothing, jewelry, home decor, seasonal finds and more. Here's what to know about the weekend market, including ticket prices and the Friday early-buying event.

With so many events happening all over East Texas, it can be tough to keep up with everything going on. Every once in a while, though, something catches my eye. This time, it was the Vintage Market Days of East Texas Fall 2026 event, which has attracted plenty of attention online, with more than 5,000 people showing interest on social media.

I'll be honest: shopping isn't really my thing. But I know my wife would be all about grabbing a coffee and spending some time browsing an event like this. And if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, it might be worth checking out.

When and Where Is Vintage Market Days of East Texas?

Vintage Market Days of East Texas is happening at the Texas Rose Horse Park from Friday, November 6, through Sunday, November 8.

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What Will You Find at Vintage Market Days?

According to the event description, this is an upscale, vintage-inspired indoor and outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, food and treats, seasonal plants, and more.

The organizers say Vintage Market Days is more than a flea market. Each event gives vendors an opportunity to showcase their talents and passions in a creative setting, giving shoppers a chance to discover unique items they might not find anywhere else.

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What Does It Cost to Attend Vintage Market Days?

There are different ticket options depending on when you want to attend.

The Friday morning Early Buying Event begins at 9:30 a.m., with tickets listed at $15. General admission tickets for Saturday and/or Sunday are listed at $10 and include free re-entry.

If you're already thinking about Christmas shopping, this could be a good opportunity to find something a little different. We're getting closer to the holiday season, and events like this can be a fun way to discover handmade gifts and support local vendors.

So, whether you're going with a shopping list or just looking for something to do this weekend, Vintage Market Days of East Texas might be worth adding to your plans.

Some of the Best Antique Stores near Tyler, Texas Perfect for treasure hunters, collectors, or anyone who loves a stroll down memory lane: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins