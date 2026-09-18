Ever dreamed of owning your own Texas honky tonk? A popular Terrell dance hall is now on the market for $1.4 million, giving someone the chance to own a piece of the Texas country-music scene. The Swingin Door Saloon comes with a massive dance floor, bar, pool tables, equipment and plenty of honky-tonk character.

If you've ever dreamed about owning your own Honky Tonk in Texas you now have the opportunity to make that a reality.

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A Texas Honky Tonk With Plenty of Character

The saloon has been known as the "Best Little Honky Tonk in Texas." There is room at the saloon to host a little over 300 people if the place gets packed with customers.

But the vibe inside is exactly what you think of when you think of a country saloon in Texas. It's got a wood dance floor, there is a full production lighting rig, leather booth seating, 15 tall top tables, a long stand-up bar, a room to shoot pool, and a little bar located by the entrance.

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Country Music Has Taken the Stage Here

Acts that have played there include Zach Top, Cody Jinks and Keith Whitley.

The pool tables, walk-in cooler, refrigeration, three registers, neon signage, jukebox, and security cameras will be sold with the property according to the listing.

The saloon is 4,200 square feet on a lot that is 1.45 acres and the address is 304 FM 148, Terrell, TX 75160.

Would You Buy a Texas Honky Tonk?

It's tough to own a business like this especially right now as we are hearing that alcohol consumption is decreasing especially with the younger population. But with the right concept and good business plan someone could make this saloon into a big success.