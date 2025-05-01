(KNUE-FM) Why do people drive like this in East Texas?

Why do some people roam the Earth as if it is theirs alone, and seem to completely disregard the lives of other humans just trying to get where they're going?

It seems I've been seeing more of this lately. Many others have commented to me that they've noticed the same thing. It just so happens this is my biggest pet peeve about some East Texas drivers:

When people are riding the back of the cars in front of them.

You know how it goes, you're driving down Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, for example, and people are going the speed limit in both lanes. (Some people are going 5 or 10 miles over the speed limit, but that's not the point of this story.)

Tailgating in Tyler: An Increasingly Dangerous Trend

Up comes someone who feels entitled to "bully" other drivers on the road by driving as close as possible behind another vehicle to try and intimidate them to...what? Crash into the person in the other lane so that Mr./Ms. Sassy Pants can get to Taco Bell faster?

Come on, y'all.

Even worse is when they pass from one lane to another and then back again, driving like they're simply trying to swat at pests with their car or truck.

And isn't funny? So often, these very drivers, despite their dangerous maneuvering, still end up next to the people they were trying to pass at the stoplight.

Awkward.

And what if the driver in front of them has to slam on their brakes to avoid an accident? Isn't there a good chance the tailgater will be blamed for the wreck?

Stoplight Irony: All That Rushing Gets You Nowhere

Of course, there are situations where someone has a medical emergency and genuinely needs to get there as soon as possible. However, causing an accident wouldn't help even in those heartbreaking situations.

Sure, I could share many pet peeves about drivers in Tyler or Longview. However, this one is just so incredibly unsafe, not to mention rude, and could seriously injure someone.

Stop. Just stop. You'll get to your destination. Make sure you leave others and yourself in one piece.

What are your biggest pet peeves when driving in East Texas?

I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

