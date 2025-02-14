7 Bizarre Texas Driving Laws You Won’t Believe Are Real

We’ve uncovered seven of the strangest laws regarding driving that are still on the books in Texas.

By the way, don’t even THINK about letting your camel run loose on the beach in Galveston or racing your horse down a Texarkana sidewalk.

Okay, those aren’t exactly about driving, but they’re too bizarre not to mention.

Personally, I’m grateful for the traffic laws in East Texas. We already have enough to worry about without dodging uncaged bears in the backseat of passing cars.

Wait… WHAT?

Yep, that’s actually a law in Texas. And while we���re not sure why it had to be added to the books, we can probably all agree—it makes sense.

Not all of these laws are quite that strange, but some will definitely surprise you. There are also city-specific laws in Texas that don’t apply statewide. For instance, in El Paso, drivers are technically supposed to honk before passing another car.

Yeah, I'm pretty sure that one isn’t enforced much.

And in another Texas city, driving without a steering wheel is illegal. UM. Maybe that should be common sense—unless you plan to drive using Jedi mind tricks?

I tell you what, some of these are borderline comical in our day and age, but once upon a time, they had real-life applicability.

Some of these laws are outdated, and others were created in response to specific events, but either way, they’re still on the books and are still law.

Let’s dive into the 7 weirdest driving laws in Texas!

