WANTED East Texas Fugitives with Rewards Being Offered

Things have been a little crazy lately with Spring storms popping up around Texas and we know the heat and humidity of the summertime is not far away. But no matter what chaos or craziness is going on, law enforcement officials in Texas are still working hard to track down fugitives who need to face the punishment for the crimes they have committed.

With so many other things taking the attention of our police officers lately, law enforcement officers in Wood County, Texas have turned to social media to ask for public assistance in tracking down some of these people with active warrants out for their arrest. The post on the Wood County Crime Stoppers – TEXAS page also said there would be cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest of any of these subjects.

Innocent Until Proven Guilty

The fugitives listed below are all innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Whether they are deliberately avoiding law enforcement or not they are still allowed their day in court to defend themselves from the charges. But it sounds like law enforcement would love to meet with them sooner rather than later to deal with these charges.

Do You Know Where They Might Be Hiding?

Make sure you scroll down to see if you notice any of the wanted fugitives out of Wood County. It could mean putting money into your pocket if you’re able to assist law enforcement. A huge thank you to all law enforcement officers across Texas.

