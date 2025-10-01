(KNUE-FM) We all know that East Texas has a huge selection of really good restaurants serving all types of different delicious foods. We’re all going to have our own personal favorites and some of my absolute favorites made the list below.

While there are some on this list that I haven’t tried yet, after hearing so many people talk so highly about them for years, they need the television personality Guy Fieri to visit their restaurant.

Why Guy Fieri Should Visit East Texas

These aren’t just any restaurants, these are loved by so many people here in East Texas. It’s more than just a job for the employees, managers, and owners. They genuinely love making these delicious meals for people here in East Texas, which is even more reason why I believe that Guy Fieri would love them and so would his audience.

When you see Guy Fieri and his legendary hairstyle on television you can tell he has a passion for cooking and eating delicious food. This is why I think he would truly love these restaurants in East Texas.

What Makes These Spots Special

None of the restaurants listed below are chains, while a couple of the restaurants listed below have multiple locations, they are all found only here in East Texas.

7 East Texas Restaurants Guy Fieri Would Love

I put together this list in no order as they are all deserving of the recognition that comes with a celebrity like Guy visiting their location. But here is a look at the 7 East Texas restaurants that I believe deserve a visit by Guy Fieri.

7 Restaurants in East Texas That Guy Fieri Needs to Visit